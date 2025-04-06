KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after acquiring an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

