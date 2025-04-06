JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day moving average of $241.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

