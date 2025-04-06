JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $36.40. JD.com shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 20,224,828 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

JD.com Stock Down 7.7 %

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in JD.com by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of JD.com by 65,089.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 66,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

