Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.45 and traded as low as $4.29. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 29,507 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.