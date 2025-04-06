iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

