iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.32 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 169104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

