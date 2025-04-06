iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 747228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,772,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 452,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 450,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

