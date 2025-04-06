iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 903213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

