iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

