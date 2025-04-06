iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Trek Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IJR stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

