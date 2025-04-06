iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

