iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 165,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 73,971 shares.The stock last traded at $65.98 and had previously closed at $70.66.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

