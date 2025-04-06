iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,885 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

