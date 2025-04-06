iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.40 and last traded at $106.40. Approximately 202,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,549,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.85.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

