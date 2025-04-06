iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners OCIO LLC

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,492 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

