iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 423,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,779 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 278,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.