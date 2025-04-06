Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 20,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 104,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Invesque Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.