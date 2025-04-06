Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Stevard LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stevard LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.3% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

