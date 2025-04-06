Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $174.28 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.72.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
