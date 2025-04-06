Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.35% of Invesco India ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 180,484.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 360,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco India ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

