Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 43,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 220,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

