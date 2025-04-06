Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.44 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKY

About Rocky Brands

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.