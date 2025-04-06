Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,422,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 4.0 %

CRI stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.62%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

