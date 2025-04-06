Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Red Violet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet

In other news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Performance

About Red Violet

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $35.30 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $492.05 million, a P/E ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.