Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Luxfer by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:LXFR opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $268.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Luxfer Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

