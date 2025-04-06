Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 58,052 Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Crexendo Stock Down 9.5 %
Crexendo stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Crexendo
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital raised their target price on Crexendo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up from $6.75) on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crexendo
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.