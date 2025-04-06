Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,871 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $71,736.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,922.88. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,611 shares of company stock worth $4,995,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVER

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.