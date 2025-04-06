Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northeast Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NECB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NECB opened at $21.13 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

