Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 44,600 Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Expensify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 25.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,052 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 29.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Expensify by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.87. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 20.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,148.20. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,254.50. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,133 shares of company stock valued at $918,301. Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

