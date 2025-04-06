Insider Selling: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Sells £111,639 in Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Borgas sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,985 ($38.49), for a total transaction of £111,639 ($143,957.45).
Stefan Borgas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Stefan Borgas sold 5,598 shares of RHI Magnesita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,065 ($39.52), for a total transaction of £171,578.70 ($221,249.13).
- On Thursday, March 27th, Stefan Borgas sold 9,464 shares of RHI Magnesita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($41.72), for a total transaction of £306,160.40 ($394,790.97).
RHI Magnesita Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 2,625 ($33.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,885 ($50.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,454.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,322.25.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.
