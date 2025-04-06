Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Insider Sells C$4,032,671.09 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.44, for a total value of C$4,032,671.09.
Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$56.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.
Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.
