Insider Buying: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases $387,419.94 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 22,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $387,419.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,455,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,468,909.44. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 31,780 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $553,925.40.

On Thursday, March 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $63,277.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.25 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

