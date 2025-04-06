Insider Buying: Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) Insider Purchases A$13,743.70 in Stock

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Shorrocks acquired 1,963,385 shares of Galilee Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$13,743.70 ($8,329.51).

Galilee Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

About Galilee Energy

Galilee Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia, the United States, and Chile. It primarily explores for coal seam gas. The company's flagship project is the Glenaras gas project located within the ATP 2019 permit, which covers an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers in western Queensland's Galilee Basin.

