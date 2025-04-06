Insider Buying: Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) Insider Purchases A$13,743.70 in Stock

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Shorrocks acquired 1,963,385 shares of Galilee Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$13,743.70 ($8,329.51).
Galilee Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.
About Galilee Energy
