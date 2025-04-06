Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 70,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 7.8 %

TXN stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $193.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

