Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2,972.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $129.50.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

