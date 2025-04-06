Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 30,000 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.06% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of monday.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 31.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in monday.com by 579.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

monday.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $217.77 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.75 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 362.95, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.