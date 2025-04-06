Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $393.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.50 and a 12-month high of $548.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

