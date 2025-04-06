Hurley Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

