Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.