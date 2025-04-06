Huntington National Bank Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CBIZ by 6,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CBIZ
In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
