Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

