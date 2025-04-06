Huntington National Bank Acquires 437 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 233,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 187.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 103,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.3 %

UAL stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.08.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

