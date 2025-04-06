Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.24. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.
Hudson’s Bay Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
