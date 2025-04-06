Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

