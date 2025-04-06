Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £9,944.79 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie acquired 1,387 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £9,944.79 ($12,823.71).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 682.83 ($8.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 818.90. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 679.89 ($8.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.67).

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 16.30 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.01%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Featured Articles

