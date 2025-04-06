Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 85447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
