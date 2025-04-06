Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,529,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 292,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 240,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,401 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

