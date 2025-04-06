Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,862 shares of company stock worth $18,767,673. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 6.2 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $561.53 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $595.64 and a 200 day moving average of $620.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

