Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $5.41 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.4% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $126.68 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

