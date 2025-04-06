Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

